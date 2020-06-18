RSVP by Monday for United Way campaign kick-off luncheon

United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma will kick off its annual fundraising campaign with a coordinators' luncheon, noon to 1 p.m. June 24 in the Nick Benson Ballroom at Stride Bank Center. RSVP deadline for the luncheon is Monday.
The event is open to employers, business owners and community leaders who will coordinate efforts in the “United Together” annual campaign.
"The lunch will serve as a launching point for our employer-led United Way campaigns,” said Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma. “Some of our major employer campaigns — such as Dillingham Insurance, Groendyke Transport, Long, Claypole & Blakley Law, OG&E and Stride Bank — have begun their internal fundraising planning and efforts, and we hope to include their totals along with our Pillars when we make our announcement at our public kickoff on September 11, 2020."
Schiedel said this year's public campaign kickoff event will be combined with the annual United Way golf tournament, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employers attending the luncheon are expected to represent almost 75% of total campaign dollars raised this campaign season, Schiedel said.
“We have an incredible group of businesses and individuals in Enid and the surrounding area who are long-time, generous contributors to United Way," Schiedel said. "There really aren’t words to express our gratitude for their generosity. Last year, our partner agencies collectively reported performing more than 750,000 acts of service: meals served, counseling sessions, or nights of shelter — just to name a few examples. This is only made possible by the diligence of those who work in our agencies and by those who continue to give. We are truly blessed by their commitment to our community as part of the United Way family.”
Schiedel said the June 24 luncheon is not a fundraiser, but an organizational event and an opportunity to celebrate the community's charitable giving.
“This is a time for us to commend our community leaders for the charitable work they are doing and ask them to be part of our kick-off event as we commit together to engage others in service," Schiedel said.
United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma has set a goal of raising $800,000 to support its 15 partner agencies through 2021, up from $725,000 last year.
Employers will be able to pick up their campaign packets at the luncheon. To RSVP for the luncheon, email kim@unitedwayenid.org or call (580) 237-0821 by close of business on Monday.
