Robbery suspect foiled by iPhone app

ENID, Okla. — Yes, there is an app for that.
An Enid man is facing 20 years to life in prison on a count of first-degree robbery accusing him of stealing an iPhone. Police found him using the Find My iPhone app.
Kallum Eugene Latsos, 22, was charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery and possession of firearm after former felony conviction. He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence.
Because of five prior felony convictions listed with the charges, he faces 20 years to life in prison on the robbery charge and three to life on the firearm charge.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, at 12:26 a.m. on June 5, officers Tanner Cunningham, Greg Schaer and Austin Lenamond were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Broadway in reference to an armed robbery.
A man told Lenamond he arrived at his apartment when he noticed a white, four-door car arrive, according to the affidavit. A man stepped out of the car wearing a white hoodie and black mask. The masked man pointed a gun at the victim and said, “Give me everything you have.” The man told the masked man he “just had change.” The masked man took the man's phone from him, went back to the vehicle and left.
The man went into his apartment and used his boyfriend’s phone to call the police, according to the affidavit. The boyfriend had Find My iPhone for the phone, and discovered the phone was at 2901 S. Van Buren. Lenamond asked Cunningham to check the area. Cunningham arrived at the area and found a white car in the parking lot.
Lenamond, along with Sgt. Lee Frisendahl and Sgt. Ryan Fuxa, arrived and were told a woman was in the restroom. Lenamond went to the northwest corner of the building where the restroom was and noticed the light was on, according to the affidavit. He knocked on the door and a man answered, saying he was using the restroom and he would be out in a minute. A boy opened the door wearing a white hoodie, and he was detained. Lenamond called the victim's phone, which was found by Cunningham.
The owner of the car approached Lenamond and said the vehicle was hers, and she let the juvenile and Latsos drive the car for hours, according to the affidavit. Cunningham and Lenamond searched the car and found a pistol without a magazine. Latsos told Lenamond the pistol was his grandfather’s. The pistol magazine was found on Latsos.
Latsos was taken to jail and was “extremely upset,” according to the affidavit. He told officer Lenamond when he gets out of jail and if he sees him without a badge, he was going to beat him. Latsos also told Frisendahl he was going to knock his "jaw off" and put "hands" on him when he gets out of jail.
First-degree robbery is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction is punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
