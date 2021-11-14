ENID, Okla. — City of Enid officials announced today that there will be a road closure on South Johnson from West Garriott to West Park Avenue and will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, November 15th.
This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Motorists are encouraged to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution in this area during the construction effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.