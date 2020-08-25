Rink elected Garfield County sheriff

ENID, Okla. — Republican voters Tuesday selected challenger Cory Rink as the next sheriff of Garfield County.
Rink took 2,891, or 51.96%, of the 5,564 total votes cast in the runoff race. Incumbent Sheriff Jody Helm took 2,673, or 48.04% votes, according to unofficial results from Oklahoma State Election Board.
"It feels great," Rink said Tuesday night. "I ran for this position four years ago and I lost. I ran again today, and I have been overwhelmed with the support I've received."
He said he's received support from both Republican and Democrats during his campaign and thanked residents of Garfield County for selecting him as their next sheriff.
"Tonight, it proved the citizens of Garfield County wanted a change and we're going to make that change happen," he said.
At 33 years old, Rink said his win Tuesday night marked a first for the county.
"I’m pretty sure I am the youngest person to get elected sheriff of Garfield County," he said. "I’m proud of that, and I am going to bring my training and experience to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, and we're going to do what's right for the citizens of Garfield County and we're going to serve the citizens like we should be doing."
Rink said he will take a couple of day before collecting his campaign signs. He asked supporters with signs to keep them, because he would "need them to run again in another four years." He said those with signs could message him or his campaign page on Facebook.
"Congratulations to Cory," Helm said. "I hope he does well as the sheriff come January."
Helm has been with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office since 2007, when he joined the staff of the county jail. He served as a reserve deputy and became a full-time deputy in 2009. As a deputy, Helm served several years as a K-9 officer before promoting to sergeant over patrol. He was named interim undersheriff, undersheriff and in July 2019 was named as sheriff by Garfield County commissioners.
"We’ll just keep doing as we can and see what the future holds," Helm said.
In the June 30 primary race, Rink took 3,951, or 45.39%, of votes cast. Helm took 3,621, or 41.6%, of the vote and Dariel Momsen took 1,132, or 13.01%, of the 8,704 total votes cast in the race.
This is the second time Rink, a Covington native, has run for Garfield County sheriff.
He ran against Jerry Niles in the 2016 election, taking 41.46%, or 2,448, of the total votes cast by Republicans in the primary that year.
By statute, Rink's term begins the first Monday of January in the new year, which will be Jan. 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.