RINGWOOD, Okla. — The annual Ringwood Watermelon Festival will begin Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, and continue through Sept. 3.
Events Sunday include a car, motorcycle and semi show in downtown, 1-4 p.m.; a loudest exhaust contest, 3 p.m., with awards at 4:30 p.m.; cruise on Main Street, 5 p.m.; and Ringwood Watermelon Pageants at Indian Creek Winery, 6 p.m.
Events Monday are a high school band donation dinner, 5-7 p.m. in the fair building, and bingo, 6:30 p.m, in the fair building.
Tuesday will see the junior class donation dinner, 5-7 p.m. in the high school gym; alumni basketball game, 7 p.m. in the gym; and an ice cream social by the junior high and high school cheerleaders after the game.
Wednesday's events will be a back-to-school bash and Meet the Devils, 6 p.m. in the high school parking lot, and the high school band carnival, 5-8 p.m. in the parking lot.
The Ringwood FFA Livestock Show will be Thursday in the ag barns. Members of 4-H will serve concessions. The high school football team will play Timberlake that night.
Friday will see the fair building open for exhibits at 8 a.m. The building will close at noon for judging. It will reopen to the public after judging.
Sept. 3 also is Fair Day.
Events will begin at 7 a.m. with registration for the annual 5K Melon Dash and fun run. The races will start at 7:30 a.m.
A free breakfast will be at 8 a.m. provided by Lora's Mexican Restaurant.
Parade judging will begin at 10 a.m., with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., there will be a cornhole tournament, bounce houses, sidewalk chalk contest, food trucks and an OBI blood drive.
Free watermelon provided by Major County Sheriff's Office and a volleyball tournament are set for noon.
Other events are:
• 1:30 p.m. — turtle races and children's games downtown.
• 3 p.m. — Tractor pulls at Great Plains Co-op.
• 4 p.m. — Baby and Teeny Tot Show, downtown.
• 6:30 p.m. — dinner by donation in the fair building.
• 7 p.m. — Watermelon and pie auction on Main Street.
• Dusk — Fireworks show.
• Music on Main Street until 11 p.m.
