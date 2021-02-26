FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A 24-year-old Ringwood man has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the February 2020 death of his 2-month-old baby.
Dustin Wayne Lamm entered the plea in Major County District Court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to life in prison with all but 28 years suspended, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and online court records.
The case was initiated on Feb. 22, 2020, when Major County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assist with the investigation. Emergency medical personnel and law enforcement were called to the 11800 block of Oklahoma 58 in Ringwood the previous day. Responders were told the 2-month-old baby aspirated while being fed by the child’s biological father, according to OSBI.
The baby was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Enid, then transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. While being cared for at OU Children’s Hospital, doctors discovered the baby had multiple injuries to the head and torso, according to OSBI. The baby died at the hospital.
Lamm was arrested and booked into Major County Jail. He will be transferred to Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.
