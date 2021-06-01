ENID, Okla. — A Ringwood man has died due to complications from an accident that occurred in early May about a mile west of Enid, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monday, May 31, 2021.
Douglas Leroy Meister, 62, was a passenger in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup that was struck by another pickup at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Boomer Road at 10:45 a.m. May 4, 2021, according to OHP. Meister died Friday, May 28, at Integris Hospital in Oklahoma City, the OHP reported.
Linda Annette Meister, 62, of Ringwood was driving the 2000 Chevrolet east on U.S. 60 when a 2015 Chevrolet pickup southbound on Boomer Road, driven by Carl Raymond Mack, 84, of Drummond, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Meister’s vehicle on the passenger side, according to OHP.
Both Mack and Linda Meister were transported by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, while Douglas Meister was transported to Integris Bass in Enid, according to the original OHP report.
OHP also reported the condition of both drivers was normal and the cause of the collision was failure to yield.
