Revamped Candy Cane Cash kicks off

Candy Cane Cash continues in 2020 with a couple of tweaks implemented due to COVID-19.
The annual shop-in-Enid promotion is again offering the opportunity to win cash — $15,000 in cash — as an incentive to shoppers who make purchases at participating Enid merchants now through Dec. 8. It’s a way of encouraging Enid area residents to shop locally, supporting local businesses that in turn support local activities. Even online purchases made through a participating Enid merchant count — increasing your chances to win.
The concept is simple: For every $10 spent at a participating store through Dec. 8, shoppers are given a two-part ticket. One numbered ticket is kept by the customer, and the matching numbered ticket is thrown into a hopper for the cash drawing. All of the tickets from purchases at all of the stores are gathered into a giant hopper. On Tuesday evening, Dec. 8, random tickets will be drawn from the hopper; match the selected ticket and win cash!
This year, due to the pandemic, the must-be-present-to-win drawing will be a virtual event, conducted live but with the audience of shoppers at home watching televisions, computer screens, laptops or phones, Enid News & Eagle/Etown Publisher Jeff Funk said. Winners will call in instead of running through a crowd of people up to a stage.
“We had people asking as early as a month ago if we would again be giving away $15,000 cash — and we will,” Funk said. “We want to continue the 17-year tradition of this shop-at-home promotion, but we want to do it safely. We cannot safely get 4,000 people together in one place for the cash drawing with the health issues of 2020, so we’ve planned a live broadcast with the help of EPStv. It will be fun, different, but a new way of giving away $15,000 cash to people who shop in Enid.”
Leslie Magalios, News & Eagle advertising director, said the pandemic could actually be a big boost in that shoppers are staying closer to home for safety reasons.
"The sky is the limit,'' Magalios said. "It's going to be a little different, but we have already heard from a lot of the community asking if it's going to be held. We know folks are looking forward to it. We hope to have some added benefits that will get our consumers excited as well as the businesses to draw traffic.''
Some of the challenges will be handling online business and at restaurants where takeout and curbside service are becoming the norms.
"We want to make it accessible for those businesses and the shoppers to get their tickets, even if they are ordering online or through curbside side,'' Magalios said. "We still want them to have a chance to get the tickets.''
The drawing will be broadcast on Suddenlink Channel 19 in Enid and livestreamed on the Internet through YouTube and Facebook Live. As Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce representatives draw out tickets, viewers will be given 60 seconds to check their tickets at home to see if they have a winner. Winners must call the drawing hotline and then text a photo of their matching ticket to confirm they get CASH! Tickets will be drawn until seven shoppers win cash prizes of $7,500, $2,500, $2,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500 and $500. More specifics will be announced in the two weeks ahead of the drawing.
Also new this year, shoppers will be given double chances to win with purchases on double-ticket Thursdays and double-ticket Saturdays — giving shoppers an added incentive to shop Enid on the busiest shopping day of the week.
The list of participating merchants will be published daily in the Enid News & Eagle and promoted continuously on Facebook.com/CandyCaneCashEnid, on EnidNews.com and on EnidChamber.com.
“We are pleased with the large number of locally owned stores that are participating,” Funk said. “People can pick up tickets with purchases at any of the 33 participating merchant locations.
“The goal is to get more people to think of buying at stores here in Enid.”
Jon Blankenship, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the importance of shopping local is well-established. The sales taxes go to support local infrastructure downtown, improve roads and bridges as well as the fire and police departments.
"With the pandemic, it's something that you need to be mindful of all the time,'' Blankenship said. "You need to support local business as much as possible. The sales taxes to supply city services are critical to the health and well being of our city.''
This is the 17th year for the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce to present Candy Cane Cash, conducted by the Enid News & Eagle/EnidNews.com with sponsorship of the Enid Regional Development Alliance and Security National Bank, which each contribute to the $15,000 cash pot to reward people who shop in Enid.
