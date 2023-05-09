ENID, Okla. — Principal Candice Wojciechowsky has eight days left with the students at Emerson Middle School before she retires.
“It feels surreal. It’s hard to let go, but I’m ready to go,” she said.
Wojciechowsky has been at Emerson for nine years and was hired by Melody Hau, an assistant superintendent for Enid Public Schools.
Hau gave her the same advice she heard from a three-star general: The first year you evaluate and see what’s working, the second year develop a plan and trust, the third year you implement your plan and the fifth year it’s yours.
Wojciechowsky believes teachers take care of students and the administrator takes care of the teachers.
“Emerson has great teachers who trust each other,” she said.
For a girl from El Reno, Wojciechowsky has had many adventures in her teaching career that led her to Germany and Japan.
Wojciechowsky started in El Reno, where she grew up and went to El Reno Junior College, now known as Redlands Community College.
She received her associate degree before going on to Southwestern Oklahoma State University to get a degree in music and Spanish.
After teaching in El Reno, Minco, Enid and in Altus, she applied to teach with the Department of Defense Education Activity.
She taught band and Spanish in Hohenfels, Germany, for three years and served as the assistant principal for three years. Wojciechowsky described Hohenfels as the largest U.S. training base outside of the U.S.
One of her best experiences, she said, was being able to inspect all the military equipment.
She spent three years as a principal in Zama, Japan, before returning to Hohenfels for two years.
“I loved flying into Germany. It was like looking down on a patchwork quilt with the colorful crops. It’s a beautiful country,” she said.
Wojciechowsky enjoyed jumping on trains and visiting different parts of Europe. One of her favorite trips was visiting World War I trenches with Junior ROTC students.
She returned to Enid the same time Darrell Floyd started as superintendent and will be leaving the same time. She believes EPS prides itself on education, and she has enjoyed being a part of it.
Wojciechowsky has learned many things in the years she has been in education. She said human relationships matter and numbers matter.
Emerson is the smallest of the three middle schools in Enid, and she said the low teacher turnover is a result of teachers supporting and helping each other.
She said our state and country need good teachers who love to teach.
“Students model behavior because they are watching and they can see when a teacher is passionate and supportive or not interested or angry,” she said.
Wojciechowsky is excited for Annie Heathman, assistant principal at Longfellow Middle School, who was named the new Emerson Middle School principal.
“I know she will do a good job,” she said.
Wojciechowsky will leave Emerson remembering the sixth grade as her favorite grade to teach.
“It’s the age you can best see them learning what you are teaching,” she said.
There will be a centennial celebration in the Emerson Middle School auditorium at 2 p.m. May 19 to celebrate the end of Emerson’s 100th anniversary and to say goodbye to Wojciechowsky.
