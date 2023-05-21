ENID, Okla. — Community members are invited to celebrate 37 years of service to public education Thursday, May 25, 2023, during a retirement reception for Darrell Floyd, superintendent of Enid Public Schools.
The come-and-go reception will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday in the Enid High School Spirit Room, located on the second floor of the south side of the EHS gymnasium, 611 W. Wabash. Visitors may enter the building through the southeast doors and use the stairs or the elevator to get to the second floor.
Floyd will retire June 30 after nine years of serving EPS. During his service, he has earned many accolades, including being named the OASA District 3 Superintendent of the Year twice. He led the district through a successful bond program in 2016, putting $92.8 million into EPS schools, providing more classrooms, safer entrances, improved technology and facilities, and a competitive gymnasium and fine arts center at EHS.
An active member in the Enid community, Floyd has enjoyed being a member of Leadership Greater Enid, board member of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, board member and campaign chairman of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, YMCA board member, board member of Garfield County Board of Health Department and a 2016-17 class member of Leadership Oklahoma.
Floyd began his career as a physical education and history teacher/coach in Odessa, Texas. He then served in several campus-level administrative positions before working his way up to being superintendent of schools in Stephenville, Texas, for 14 years and then came to Enid in 2014. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University, his master’s from the University of Texas-Permian Basin and his doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
After June 30, he plans to move the Plano, Texas, area to be closer to his new grandson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.