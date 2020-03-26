Enid area residents has varied reactions to the $2 trillion economic rescue package in the U.S. Senate providing aid to businesses, workers and health care systems suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Readers weighed in on the News & Eagle’s Facebook page.
“Gonna be nice to get! Although we most likely won’t see it until May. Or later...,” Tyler Zahorsky said.
Lisa Marie Bradford said, “The amount of money that is said to be (disbursed) for a married couple won’t even cover me and my husband’s lost wages.”
Jackolyn Lowrie echoed those sentiments.
“I think it’s great that they are working on sending checks. Let’s face it though, most of the population will be so far behind that it will be like a twig getting tossed in a tornado,” she said.
Jackie Nadeau Blessing said the effort could be simplified.
“Why don’t they just pass a simple worker relief bill immediately. A bill with nothing else to argue about except how much will be (disbursed),” she said. “They can then work on a phase 2 bill that will assist businesses. Neither bill should contain ANY pet projects or money for anything except pandemic-related relief.”
Irene Marie Coulson agreed.
“Why is there so much added to this bill? It makes no sense,” she said.
