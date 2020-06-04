Residents express grievances, concerns in town hall meeting

ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid community shared their concerns over COVID-19, racism and education at a town hall meeting Thursday in the Grand Ballroom of Stride Bank Center.
Fourteen panel members, moderated by Demetrius Office, who planned the event, answered questions and listened to the concerns of the almost 60 Enid residents in attendance.
Panel members included Mayor George Pankonin, City Manager Jerald Gilbert, and city commissioners Jerry Allen, Derwin Norwood, Jonathan Waddell and Rob Stallings. Also in the panel was Sen. Roland Pederson, Rep. Chad Caldwell, Enid Police Chief Brian O'Rourke and NAACP chapter President Lanita Norwood, among others.
“It’s really important to me that we begin to be intimate as a community,” Office said, “that we begin to understand one another, that we begin to talk to one another, that we begin to listen to one another.”
Office planned this town hall in response to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died under the knee of a now former Minneapolis police officer May 25, and the protests that have followed.
In his opening statement, O’Rourke said that when he watched the events of May 25 on video, he watched a man being murdered.
“I watched police officers taking action in totally inappropriate ways,” O’Rourke said. “It saddened me to know that my so-called fellow officers could be so callous with a human life.”
This town hall continued the discussion from Tuesday’s regular city commission meeting, where people spoke for nearly an hour and a half during public comment time, expressing their concerns.
Concerns brought up by residents included racial profiling, the lack of independent investigations of police departments, and the under-development of the east side of Enid. Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell was not in attendance at Thursday's town hall. Ward 3 includes as a large part of the east side of Enid.
Red lines were brought up as an example of systematic racism by Waddell. One resident told the panel when he moved to Enid realtors said to him, “Whatever you do, don’t live on the east side,” an example of red lines left from another era.
Gilbert said the city has taken steps to improve this area of the city, including Stride Bank Center and the repaving of roads and sidewalks.
The town hall ended around 9:30 p.m.
Residents who were unable to attend the town hall are encouraged to use the public comment section of the regularly scheduled city meetings to communicate their concerns to the commission.
