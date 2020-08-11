Republican voters will go to the polls Aug. 25 for the runoff for sheriff, Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie said.
He asked voters to keep the following information and tips in mind as the election approaches:
• This is a Republican primary runoff. Therefore, only registered Republicans are eligible to vote.
• Early voting will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at the Garfield County Election Board office, 903 Failing.
• Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25.
• Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information or view a sample ballot may do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail also can check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.
• Sample ballots are available at the county election board.
• Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the county election board to show proof of identity.
• There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required): show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state or tribal government; show the free voter identification card issued to every voter; and sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after election day.
• Precinct 110, which relocated in June, will meet at its regular location, Enid Health Center, 915 E. Garriott.
For additional election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.
