Garfield County Republican Women will meet at noon Friday, Nov. 12, at Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy.
Speakers include Garfield County Election Board Secretary Jody Helm; Brenda Bingham, with the yellow ribbon initiative; and members of Quilts of Honor.
In addition to the meeting, members will sign Christmas cards for service members beginning at 11:30 a.m. Anyone willing to donate Christmas cards is encouraged to do so.
A bake sale will be held throughout the meeting.
Guests are welcome. Information about GCRW is available on the group’s Facebook page — Garfield County Republican Women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.