A new study shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, spam phone calls have declined 58% nationally. Oklahoma ranks No. 40 in the percentage of decreases among states.
AllAreaCodes.com released a study Wednesday, “Coronavirus Causing Decline in Spam Calls,” after analyzing 1 million consumer complaints to Federal Trade Commission since World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic March 8. The study found since that time, Oklahoma has seen a 47% decrease in the number of spam calls.
Nationally, the number of complaints has steadily decreased every week. March 8 saw a 15% decline, March 22 a 23% decline, and the most recent figures for the week of April 5 showed a 58% decline in calls.
To report spam calls that violate the Do-Not-Call List, visit https://www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submit-consumer-complaint-ftc.
While the slowing of spam calls likely correlates with the economic shutdown, Americans who receive spam calls are encouraged to file a complaint with Federal Trade Commission to continue to combat this issue.
According to the study, found at https://www.allareacodes.com/coronavirus/, Arizona has seen the biggest decrease in spam calls with a 72% reduction. It was followed by Louisiana, with a 70% reduction, and New York. Washington and Virginia, all with a 68% reduction.
The state’s with the least reduction of spam calls are Wyoming, Rhode Island, Iowa, New Hampshire and Kansas, with reductions of 7%, 21%, 24%, 36%, 40% and 41%, respectively.
The study used data from FTC, which releases data on call complaints violating the Do-Not-Call Registry every weekday.
FTC reports the date of the violating call, as well as the date of the complaint. Complaint numbers shown are based on the date calls were received.
Because it can take several days between the call being received and being reported to FTC, the total number of calls for recent days must be estimated. Estimated calls for recent days in 2020 are based on the historical average times between call and complaint dates during the period of February and March 2019. Missing reports from FTC reports dated March 12 also are estimated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.