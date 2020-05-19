South 17th will be closed from Garriott to Park on Wednesday.
According to the city of Enid, the closure will allow crews to complete surface repairs.
MANCHESTER - Mary Jane (Wright) Collins, 72, died May 16, 2020. Graveside 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, south of Manchester. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Friday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony, Kan. Memorials to the cemetery.
ALINE - Graveside service for Lola will be Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Aline Star Cemetery. Viewing Thursday, 11-7, family present 5:00-7:00. Arrangements, Lanman Funeral Home Inc., Helena. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
November 16, 1933 - May 16, 2020 Pauline Gipson, 86, of Madisonville, Texas, formerly of Enid, went to be with her Lord and Savior and her Heavenly Home May 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1933, to Elmer and Lillie May (Moudy) Ashbrook in Wichita Falls, Texas. Pauline graduated from high sch…
