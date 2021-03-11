ENID, Okla. — Garfield County and other area voters have until Friday to register to vote in the April 6 school board elections.

County school boards with races include Enid, Drummond, Waukomis, Autry Technology Center, Cimarron, Chisholm, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale school districts.

While board members will be elected to hold ward area offices, elections are school district-wide.

Candidates, all incumbents, are running unopposed in Drummond, Autry, P-PV and Cimarron districts.

Garfield County Election Board office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 903 Failing.

