ENID, Okla. — Garfield County and other area voters have until Friday to register to vote in the April 6 school board elections.
County school boards with races include Enid, Drummond, Waukomis, Autry Technology Center, Cimarron, Chisholm, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale school districts.
While board members will be elected to hold ward area offices, elections are school district-wide.
Candidates, all incumbents, are running unopposed in Drummond, Autry, P-PV and Cimarron districts.
Garfield County Election Board office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 903 Failing.
