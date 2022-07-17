ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Museums Association will host its 2022 conference at the Stride Bank Center in Enid on Sept. 14-16, 2022.
The conference, “Museums: Bringing Communities A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow,” is open to museum professionals of all levels, according to a press release from OMA. The keynote speaker will be Ruth Ann Rugg, managing director of the Coalition of State Museum Associations and former project director for Texas Association of Museums.
Rugg will speak to the “alternative future” for museums and how they are to find a path forward through reinvention, partnership or even closure, the release states. She will highlight ways struggling museums re-imagined themselves to survive or sought a graceful exit strategy based on data gathered during a five-year initiative called Finding Alternative Futures in Texas.
Brenda Granger, executive director of OMA, said attendees will have access to a variety of sessions, including collaboration of museums, grant writing, preservation practices, advocacy and workforce development.
“‘Museums: Bringing Communities A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow’ is open to all museum-related professionals and institutions, including board members, volunteers and students,” Granger said in the release. “Attendees can converse with colleagues and gain valuable knowledge through the sessions, round tables and discussions.”
Pre-conference workshops will take place the afternoon of Sept. 14, and the conference opening event starts at 5 p.m., with stops at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center for a picnic in the park and live music, as well as Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and Enid Brewing Co.
OMA award winners will be recognized at the awards celebration dinner on the evening of Sept. 15. Tickets can be purchased at www.OKMuseums.org individually or in conjunction with conference registration, according to the release.
Conference registration scholarships are available for 60 attendees through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Institute of Museum and Library Services.
There also are 10 scholarships available for conference and workshop registration that are provided by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoma Historical Records Advisory Board, with funding support from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. The deadline to apply is July 22, according to the release.
Early-bird registration rates end on Aug. 5, and the standard conference registration deadline is Aug. 26. Details and registration can be found at www.OKMuseums.org/Conference.
Conference sponsors include Visit Enid, Oklahoma Today Magazine, Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Oklahoma Historical Records Advisory Board, National Historical Publications and Records Commission, The Guild, Martin & Martin Design, Old Home Rescue, Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum, Lucidea, Route 66 Alliance, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, Displays Fine Art Services, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, University of Oklahoma Press, Exhibit Concepts and The Springer Co.
Oklahoma Museums Association is a non-profit, charitable organization founded in 1972. Programming offered by the Oklahoma Museums Association is a primary source of information and professional development for Oklahoma’s 500 museums, historical societies, historic sites, zoos and botanical gardens, historic houses, living history museums, tribal cultural centers and other museum-related institutions.
