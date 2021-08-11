The last day to apply for voter registration to be able to vote in the Sept. 14 Waukomis board of trustees election is Aug. 20.
The election will pit Brian Robinette against Greg Burt.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Jody Helm said people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by Garfield County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight Aug. 20. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Sept. 14 election. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that also is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Helm said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the election board office.
Registered voters who have moved to Garfield County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in Garfield County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You also may complete a form at your county election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
Garfield County Election Board,t 903 Failing, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at (580) 237-6016 or GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
