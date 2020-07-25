Registration deadline for runoff primary is July 31

The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration for Oklahoma’s Aug. 25 runoff primary election is July 31, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.
Applicants can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal’s voter registration wizard. The registration wizard makes it easy for voters to complete the application, then print, sign and mail it to their county election board. Voter registration applications also can be downloaded from the State Election Board website and are available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices and libraries.
Voter registration applications must be received by the election board or postmarked no later than July 31.
Fifty counties have an election scheduled for Aug. 25. Only 18 counties have a state or federal election. All counties with elections on Aug. 25 will have early voting available Thursday and Friday preceding the election.
Garfield County has a Republican primary runoff for sheriff between Jody Helm and Cory Rink.
Voters can search the election list by county on the State Election Board website or view a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Visit elections.ok.gov to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.