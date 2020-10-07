Registered sex offender pleads guilty to making child porn

NARDIN, Okla. — A registered sex offender living in Nardin pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to producing child pornography.
William Don Dollarhide, 44, faces 25 to 50 years in federal prison due to his prior conviction, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing, of the Western District of Oklahoma.
According to court documents and records, Dollarhide, who is a registered sex offender due to a prior Oklahoma child pornography conviction, used his cell phone to film himself sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in his recreational vehicle in September 2018. The child’s mother called Grant County Sheriff’s Department on May 12, 2019, reporting Dollarhide had assaulted the girl. Officers responded to Dollarhide’s residence and arrested him. Officers later searched his electronic devices under a search warrant and discovered photographs and videos of Dollarhide sexually abusing the girl as well as images of a naked girl he had produced with a hidden video camera.
On June 16, a federal grand jury indicted Dollarhide on charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He appeared in court Wednesday before Judge Scott L. Palk.
This case is the result of an investigation by Grant County Sheriff’s Department, with forensic analysis assistance from Enid Police Department and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Hale prosecuted the case.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
