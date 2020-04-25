NextEra Energy Resources, through the NextEra Energy Foundation, has donated $10,000 to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to support the nonprofit’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Donations are crucial to our day-to-day work to provide food to our neighbors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deb Bunting, interim chief executive officer of Regional Food Bank. “We are so appreciative of NextEra Energy Resources for stepping up to help Oklahomans in need of food assistance during these uncertain times.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Food Bank has continued to distribute emergency food boxes to nearly 300 community-based partner agencies across central and western Oklahoma. High consumer demand has reduced retail product donations, forcing the organization to purchase food needed to complete its emergency food boxes.
The funds are part of an overall $1.5 million gift of COVID-19 emergency assistance from the NextEra Energy family of companies for partner organizations across the country. The emergency funds, provided by the NextEra Energy Foundation, will be distributed to organizations working on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis to provide critical support to the most vulnerable members of our communities.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we are committed to assisting the most vulnerable in our communities as we all work through this unsettling and difficult time together,” said Matt Handel, NextEra Energy Resources senior vice president of development. “Americans are no strangers to overcoming difficult crises and I’m confident that, together with￼ partners like Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, we will become even stronger from our current challenges.”
