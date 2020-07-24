Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has kicked off the Stamp Out Hunger virtual food drive, presented by Marathon Oil.
The drive, which runs through July 31, is held in recognition of the work of letter carriers, volunteers and sponsors who have made National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive a success in the past.
Since 1992, Regional Food Bank has partnered with NALC and U.S. Postal Service for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive held every second Saturday in May.
This is the nation's largest one-day food drive, where letter carriers collect non-perishable food donations along their mail routes. Last year, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in central and western Oklahoma collected almost 600,000 pounds of food and raised more than $175,000, which provided nearly 1.2 million meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was postponed.
"Food insecurity has increased in Oklahoma as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn," said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of Regional Food Bank. "Though we are sad the typical drive was cancelled, the virtual drive comes at an important time as we work to keep food flowing to our partners."
In honor of the 28 years of commitment from the NALC, Regional Food Bank hopes to raise $28,000 during the virtual event.
A $50 donation can help provide 200 meals to Oklahomans living with hunger in central and western Oklahoma.
Donations can be made by visiting FeedingHope.org.
