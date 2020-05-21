As the need for food assistance hit unprecedented levels in April amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma distributed a record 6.2 million pounds of food. On average, the organization distributes 4.7 million pounds per month.
"We are very proud of our network of partner agencies in central and western Oklahoma that have stepped up to find innovative ways to serve their neighbors in need of food assistance," said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of Regional Food Bank. "As the state begins to reopen, we anticipate the need for food assistance to remain at high levels due to the economic toll caused by the pandemic."
Nearly 300 community-based partner agencies of Regional Food Bank remain open and providing food assistance in central and western Oklahoma. Agencies have reported 25% to 50% increases in new households served during the pandemic.
Agencies have moved to a drive-through distribution model to ensure the safety of volunteers and the individuals being served. Regional Food Bank has partnered with EMBARK, Community Action Agency of Oklahoma City and Bonnie's Helping Hands to deliver emergency food boxes to homebound seniors.
"Partnerships and innovation are integral to our mission of providing meals to an increased number of our neighbors impacted by COVID-19 and living with food insecurity in Oklahoma," Bunting said.
The country’s food supply chain still is impacted by high consumer demand and food donations have yet to recover. As a result, Regional Food Bank continues to purchase a large amount of food products needed to keep food flowing to the organization's partner agencies.
To make a financial donation, visit rfbo.org/give or by calling (405) 972-1111. If you are in need of food assistance, visit rfbo.org/get-help and enter a ZIP code to find Regional Food Bank partner nearest you or call (405) 972-1111.
