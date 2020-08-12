ENID, Okla. — When Carrie Pendleton and her fiance, James Dean, met and fell in love last summer, they expected their path to marriage to come with some hurdles. But, those hurdles have become significantly greater, and have no end in sight, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their hurdles are geographic and bureaucratic: Carrie lives in Enid, while James lives almost 4,500 miles away, in Telford, England.
Under the best of circumstances, their marriage would require months of paperwork to clear one of them entering the other's country to marry. For those coming to the United States to marry, the usual path is a K-1 visa, commonly called a fiance visa, which allows a foreigner to enter the country, with the provision they must marry within 90 days of arrival.
But, love in the age of COVID comes with extra complications — complications that link Carrie and James with thousands of other couples now waiting for travel restrictions to ease, and for the United States government to catch up on a backlog of K-1 visa applications.
James and Carrie faced long odds to meet in the first place. James, a retired member of Britain's Grenadier Guards — both an operational force and the unit that provides ceremonial guards for Buckingham Palace — had only one connection to the United States before he met Carrie. He had attended one year on exchange at the University of Idaho, and there made a relationship with a friend who lives in Watonga.
When that college friend suffered a badly-flooded basement last summer and casually suggested James come for a few weeks to help with repairs, James didn't hesitate.
It was while working with his friend in Watonga that James was introduced to Carrie. And the two immediately took to each other.
"We instantly hit it off," Carrie said.
The couple had 11 weeks together last summer, culminating in James' return to England last August. Looking back on those weeks together, James said they're invaluable, compared to the three weeks they've been together since then.
"Compared to the time we've had together since, it was practically an eternity," James said.
Carrie joined James in England for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, to meet his family. And, by that time, James was certain of his plans.
He prepared a trip, and a ring, on New Year's Day.
"I'm horrible with dates anyway," James said with a laugh, "so I thought that one would be easy to remember."
The site of the proposal was to be The Wrekin, a large hill outside Telford that also was the site of an Iron Age fortress, and now is a prominent landmark and tourist attraction in the English countryside.
"I thought it would be very romantic — atop this hill with a great view," James said. But, the English weather had other plans.
"By the time we got to the top, all we could see was fog," James said with a laugh.
But, view or no view, the proposal was made, and accepted.
Carrie returned to England in March, just as coronavirus concerns were gathering steam in Britain and the U.S., with her two daughters, Emmaleigh, 12, and Elexis, 14, to introduce them to James.
They arrived in England just as the United States announced plans for a mandatory quarantine for any travelers returning from Europe.
"There was a mass exodus and chaos, for people trying to get out," Carrie said.
But, with plans already in place, Carrie said she and the girls decided to stay — accepting they'd have to quarantine for two weeks when they returned home.
"We had no problems coming home," Carrie said. "Even with all the extra security and checks, coming home went a lot smoother than going out."
In the meantime, James already had started the usual paperwork process for a K-1 visa. Under normal circumstances, without a pandemic, it takes 5-7 months for the paperwork to clear, and the couple were hoping for an August or September wedding in the U.S.
But, by the time Carrie and the girls returned to the U.S. in March, it was evident that already-slow process wasn't going to pan out. Many consulates overseas shut down non-essential operations, while travel bans between the United States and many foreign countries — at first due to fears the virus would come into the U.S., now fears Americans will spread it elsewhere — have put a hold on K-1 visa applications.
James said there is no mechanism to apply for a waiver to the travel ban for K-1 visas, which leaves to-be-married couples in international limbo.
"We're kind of stuck in a no-man's land of bureaucracy," James said, "where there's not even really a way to visit each other."
Even without travel bans, Carrie cannot afford to take off work for another two weeks' quarantine after a visit.
"It's understandable why there are restrictions," James said, "but it's frustrating that we've fallen through the cracks of bureaucracy."
Couples spanning the globe have taken to social media to push the U.S. government to expedite K-1 visas in spite of COVID-19, pointing out fiance visas don't fall into the category of tourism, which was the primary focus of the restrictions. Facebook and Twitter groups include thousands of couples, united behind the hashtags #LoveIsNotTourism and #LoveIsEssential.
Facebook groups like Love Is Not Tourism and K1 Fiance Visa Support Group are busy with couples seeking advice, and comparing how long they've been separated by bureaucratic barriers. Many of the couples have been separated a year or more since first filing their paperwork.
But, despite all the bad news, Carrie said the social media groups have been an important source of support.
"Before, I was just on my own," Carrie said. "Now, there are hundreds of other people I know who are cut off from their significant other, all because they don't have a piece of paper."
She said the hardest part of the whole ordeal is the uncertainty.
"We don't know how long we have to wait," Carrie said. "We can't plan a wedding venue, or a reception or anything. And when they do give him a visa, it's all going to have to be planned really quick."
James said whenever the logjam breaks, and his visa comes through, he will have about a week to sort out his affairs in England, "and throw everything on an airplane" to start his new life in America. He will have 90 days from the time he enters the United States to get married.
In the meantime, James said he and Carrie miss the time they had together last summer.
"It's the simple things you take for granted, and you miss," James said. "We just can't wait to sit on the couch together and watch TV," Carrie added.
While they can't be together in person, they pride themselves on a record of sorts — despite the time difference and other challenges, they have talked every day since they met.
Even when a conspiracy theorist, who believed COVID was spread through cell phone signals, burned down a cellular tower near Telford, James refused to let the streak die. He drove 25 miles outside Telford, to where he could pick up a phone signal from another cell tower.
"I wasn't going to be defeated," James said with a laugh. "We had a 100% run going of talking to each other every day, and I wasn't going to let it be ruined."
James' laughter faded when he recalled a special date they had last summer, shortly before he returned to England — the Gaslight Theatre Charlie Awards.
"We're almost back to the Charlie Awards, and we should be going to that together," James said. "Things like that put a lump in your throat — because I feel like I should be there with her."
"We expected this process to be hard," Carrie added, "but he left almost a year ago, and we've seen each other for three weeks."
Carrie said she hopes their story will inform people of the separation many couples are facing, and perhaps spur elected officials to act.
"We just want people to be aware that COVID is impacting people in ways you don't think about," Carrie said. "The immigration process is already frustrating — it's an emotional roller coaster of waiting and uncertainty, and now that's just worse."
Carrie submitted their case to the office of U.S. Sen. James Inhofe. His office was checking on Carrie's and James' request Monday, but a status was not readily available. For now, James said he and Carrie are holding onto hope, and love.
"We know we are on the conveyor belt," James said, "and eventually we will come off the other end and things will fall in place."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.