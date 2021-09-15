Newspapers in all 77 counties in Oklahoma will be running ads from the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office of the very latest unclaimed property listings they have on file.
The Enid News & Eagle will run its ad in Sunday’s newspaper, but the deputy director of the treasurer’s office wants to make it clear that there are thousands more listings of unclaimed property in Garfield County.
“We run notification ads in every county of the state of the latest list of people who have been reported to us as having unclaimed property,” said Tim Allen. “We will run ads in 75 counties (Sunday), and then we’ll run the next ad in Oklahoma County, then Tulsa County.”
Allen said there are hundreds of thousands of properties on the unclaimed property list with a total value of more than $1 billion.
“We have 85,999 unique properties that total $12,502,929 for people with last known addresses in Garfield County,” Allen said. “Of those, the largest, single listing we have is for $94,261. Also, of those properties, 1,818 are worth $500 or more.”
Unclaimed mineral royalties are the number one category of unclaimed property, Allen said. Many times mineral rights get lost because they pass from generation to generation.
“It’s more difficult for folks to keep track of what belongs to them,” he said.
Other large categories are unclaimed paychecks, utility deposits, income tax refunds, stocks and bonds and abandoned or dormant savings or checking accounts.
“We also get contents of safe deposit boxes that people lose track of,” he said. “After a time, banks are required to bring the contents of those boxes to us. We lock them in a vault and publish the names and try to get people to claim it.”
Allen said publishing the ads in newspapers “absolutely works.”
“Our unclaimed property division gets prepared before we start running the ads,” he said. “We will see a large of influx of claims made.”
People can check the state treasurer’s unclaimed property database to see if they have unclaimed property. The web address is oktreasure.com.
