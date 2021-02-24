ENID, Okla. — A presentation to discuss the progress and scheduling of waterline construction along Randolph, from Washington to 7th, has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 3 at the Benson Ballroom in Stride Bank Center.
The event was designed specifically for interested business owners, property owners and residents who will be affected by the project, according to the city of Enid engineering department.
The city in December held a similar informational meeting attended primarily by downtown business and property owners.
Water line work has begun on a three-stage construction project down Randolph from 7th to Washington. A 12-inch line would be added on Randolph from Washington to the railroad tracks and a 10-inch line from the tracks to 7th.
Mill and overlay repair will begin in April once the street’s water line work is largely complete.
This portion of the project is the most expensive capital improvement program in the city of Enid’s 2020-21 budget, estimated to cost about $1.5 million.
Further mill and overlay work on Randolph has been planned from 7th to 25th, while further Randolph widening work will continue down to Van Buren and then to Garland, according to the city Engineering Department.
