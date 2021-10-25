ENID, Okla. — East Randolph between North 4th and North 5th will be closed until 5 p.m. Tuesday for city crews to clean up after demolishing a building the city of Enid bought from a former city commissioner in August.
The building, located on a FEMA-regulated flood plain at 324 and 328 E. Randolph, was demolished in order to maintain the storm-water structure underneath.
Demolition was the only legal option, according to the city. Substantial improvement — or work done equal to 50% of a structure’s market value — to structures located on a flood plain is prohibited by federal law.
Motorists are encouraged to follow posted detour signs and to drive with caution in this area.
Former Ward 3 commissioner Ben Ezzell, whose building was damaged by the city during road work elsewhere on Randolph, settled with the current city commission in August, rather than move forward with a condemnation hearing in county court.
Ezzell and his wife received a total $150,000 from the city to buy his three lots.
