ENID, Okla. — Power was out to several hundred Enid residents for a few hours Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, due to equipment failures.
Trish Koelsch, an OG&E spokeswoman, said “a couple of different things” happened that caused at least three power poles to catch fire.
Some lines were sitting on the wood poles themselves, she said, rather than on insulators, and with Friday’s rain that sparked the fires.
“It uncovered some problems we didn’t know we had,” she said.
At the height of the outages, around 700 OG&E customers were without power, in a couple of parts of the city. One was roughly from Elm south to Broadway, and from 10th to near 4th. The second, larger outage was roughly from 4th west to the railroad tracks on West Randolph, and from just south of Chestnut to near Garriott.
“We had to take additional customers offline to make the repairs,” Koelsch said.
Almost week ago, more than 1,300 OG&E customers in Enid lost power for a couple of hours.
A squirrel in a substation caused that outage, which last for about 2 hours on July 23.
