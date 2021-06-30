Heavy rain this week has brought wheat harvest to a halt in Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma Wheat Commission’s latest report issued Monday, harvest is about 85% complete in the state, with the bulk of what’s left to cut in the Panhandle and “around Enid, north of the (U.S.) 412 corridor and east around the Garber, Tonkawa, Blackwell region along the I-35 corridor.”
Results so far have been favorable in most areas, with test weight averages coming in at 60 pounds per bushel or better. Wheat must register at least 60 pounds per bushel to command the best price.
There have been reports of lower test weights — 58 to 60 pounds per bushels — in the Blackwell-Braman area, according to OWC’s report, as well as in the Panhandle, where drought and disease stress have dropped tests weights in isolated cases to 52 pounds per bushel.
Wheat with a high test weight typically has more extractable flour and less bran, making it more valuable to bakers and millers.
However, for the wheat that still is in the field, this week’s rain could have an adverse effect.
“Yields, proteins and test weights have already been more variable this year than last year,” said Brady Sidwell, president of Enterprise Grain. “For the wheat that remains to be harvested, falling test weights will be the biggest issue. As mature kernels absorb water and then dry out again, the weight of the berries will drop below the standard 60 pounds per bushel.
“Flour mills usually reject loads with test weights below 58 pounds per bushel, and standard discounts begin at 59.9 pounds per bushel test weights. The degree of impact can vary by seed wheat variety as well as fertility, but at this stage, all varieties are mature and there will be some impact on test weights.”
Yields from wheat already harvested have been good, according to the OWC report, ranging from the mid-30s in bushels per acre, to the mid-60s. Some areas have seen mid-80s reported.
Protein levels have been good as well, with the statewide average around 11.1%, according to OWC. In northern parts of the state, protein levels have ranged from 10.1% to 11.9%.
“Yields in north-central Oklahoma are exceeding averages by 200% in some instances,” said Trent Milacek, Oklahoma State University Extension area agricultural economist. “Protein premiums up to 5% of the cash price are available if producers can deliver wheat above 11% protein.”
Land Run Farmer’s Cooperative in Waukomis has reported wheat quality is highly variable this year.
General Manager Jeremy Kristek attributed the cause mostly to differences in specific production practices on individual farms. He expects harvest to be completed by about July 27 in the Land Run trade territory as custom cutters arrive from Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
According to OWC’s report, harvest is about 70-75% complete in the area around Deer Creek, Medford and Pond Creek. Test weights have averaged 60 pounds per bushel or better, with yields up to the mid-50s.
The same results have been seen in the Goltry-Helena area.
In the Burlington area, test weights have averaged from 62 to 64 pounds per bushel, according to the OWC report.
Donald Stotts, communications specialist for OSU’s Agricultural Communications Services, contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.