ENID, Okla. — Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington, will open the Little Red Caboose Children's Library & Learning Center, with a ribbon cutting on Friday and open house set for Saturday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, followed by an open house, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The open house will include a continental breakfast in the morning, cookies and punch in the afternoon. Admission to the open house is $5, and donations of new children's books will be accepted during the event.
Edna Campbell, wife of railroad veteran conductor and museum founder Watermelon Campbell, said they wanted to transform the historic Rock Island caboose into a children's library to create a welcoming space for younger visitors, and to introduce a new generation to the wonders of the railroad.
"We want them to be able to learn, and to play, in a real caboose," Edna said.
Watermelon said the Rock Island caboose, now the Little Red Caboose Children's Library & Learning Center, is one of 10 cabooses at the museum. And, he said, visitors will find something different in each of them.
"There are no two that are alike, anywhere in the world," Watermelon said. "Each railroad designed each caboose the way they wanted, and you can look and see a world of difference between them."
Edna's son, Mark Maness, undertook renovation of the caboose into the children's library. It's retained its historic layout and external appearance, but now has book shelves, seating, new flooring and a TV for educational videos.
Maness said he was glad to be able to work on the project, and he hopes it will be both an educational and fun resource for kids in Enid.
"It's a good thing to get young people in to enjoy the trains, and to appreciate all the history in the museum," Maness said.
He's especially looking forward to the caboose being used to teach children train safety, through BNSF Railway's Operation Lifesaver program.
Steve Harbour, a volunteer at the museum since 1980, said he was glad to see the red caboose transformed into a space that is dedicated to attracting and serving younger visitors.
Harbour got his introduction to railroading while working for Watermelon as a brakeman over the summers, while he was in college in the late 1960s. Harbour said working for Watermelon instilled in him a lifelong love of trains.
"There's just no better man to ever work for," Harbour said of Watermelon, his friend of more than five decades.
For more information on Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, visit https://railroadmuseumofoklahoma.com.
