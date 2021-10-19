ENID, Okla. — Railroad Museum of Oklahoma is hosting a Fall Festival fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 23.
The festival is at the museum, 702 N. Washington, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be museum tours for all ages, by donation. Abundant Life Church is bringing its ride-along train for free rides for children. There will be a lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, dessert and bags of candy for the kids.
Edna Campbell, museum president, said the purpose of the event is to keep the museum operating. Her late husband, Watermelon Campbell, founded the museum in the 190s. The museum is one of the few of its kind.
“We want to keep the museum open and going, it runs on donations,” Campbell said. “We would like more people to know about the railroad museum. The railroads built this nation, and Enid used to be the training ground for passenger and freight trains. It has a very important history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.