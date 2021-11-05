Railroad Museum of Oklahoma will have a free Veterans Day luncheon Wednesday.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 702 N. Washington.
To RSVP, call Edna Campbell at (580) 233-3051.
Graveside services for Merle Lee Boutwell, 73, Enid, will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Waukomis Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
Funeral services for Anthony, 58, Enid, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, Stittsworth Memory Chapel with Pastor Chuck Kearney officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
65-year-old, Enid, OK, resident passed October 31, 2021. Services Wednesday November 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Shaw Funeral Home Chapel, Shattuck, burial following at Gage Cemetery, Gage, OK. Shaw Funeral Home of Shattuck.
