Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, BNSF Railway will close off a portion of North 10th at the railroad tracks between Chestnut and Willow to install new sections of tracks.
According to the city of Enid, 10th will be reopened on Thursday.
Only local traffic will be allowed on 10th during this time, while ad through traffic will be detoured to 4th.
In addition, workers on Monday will replace the traffic control cabinet at the intersection of Carson Road and West Garriott.
This will prompt several brief periods for the intersection to operate as a four-way stop, with stop signs in place for all four directions between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City officials encouraged drivers to follow posted traffic control and detour signs and to drive with caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.