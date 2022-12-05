Races developed for Enid mayor and the Ward 1 and Ward 2 city commission seats after the first day of the three-day filing period Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
David Mason and Jayme Wright Latta filed to run for mayor to replace George Pankonin, who decided not to run for another term.
In Ward 1, incumbent commissioner Jerry Allen filed for another term, along with challenger Judd Blevins.
In Ward 2, incumbent Derwin Norwood filed, as did challenger Doug Boyle.
In Ward 5, incumbent Rob Stallings filed for another four-year term.
In addition to Enid municipal seats, candidates have started to file for school board seats in Garfield County.
For Enid Public Schools Board of Education, Torry Turnbow filed for reelection to the Office 2 seat. Randy Long filed for the unexpired Office 6 seat.
In Chisholm Public Schools, Danielle Deterding filed for the Office 3 seat.
Other filings Monday were:
• Roxanne Pollard, Autry Technology Center Board.
• Eric Hofferber, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools.
• Ross Gregg, Covington-Douglas Public Schools Office 3.
• Forrest Mann, Drummond Public Schools Office 3.
• Lee Schnaithman, Garber Public Schools Office 3.
• Mindy Finney, Timberlake Public Schools Office 3.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The election for Enid City Commission seats will be Feb. 14, with a runoff April 4 if needed.
The election for school board seats will be Feb. 14, if there are more than two candidates for each open seat. In that case, a runoff would be April 4 if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. If only two candidates file, they will be on the ballot April 4.
