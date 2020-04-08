A race shaped up for Garfield County sheriff on Wednesday, the first day of the three-day filing period for county, state and national offices.
Current Sheriff Jody Helm filed, as did Cory Rink and Dariel Momsen.
Also filing for county offices were incumbents Janelle Sharp, court clerk; Reese Wedel, District 2 county commission; and Lorie Legere, county clerk.
They all filed at Garfield County Election Board. The primary election will be June 30.
State and national candidates had to file in Oklahoma City.
Filing for state House in the Enid area were: Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, in District 38; Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, in District 40; and Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Yukon, in District 41.
For the state Senate District 19 post, incumbent Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, filed, as did Republican challenger David Mason, of Enid.
Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, filed for re-election to his District 27 seat, which covers much of Northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle.
For Oklahoma Corporation Commission, incumbent Republican Todd Hiett filed for re-election and drew a Republican challenger, Harold Spradling, of Cherokee.
At the national level, Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe filed for re-election. Also filing were Republican challenger J.J. Stitt, of Kingfisher, and independents Joan Farr, of Tulsa, and A.D. Nesbit, of Ada.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, a Republican representing the 3rd Congressional District, filed for re-election and drew a Democrat opponent, Zoe Midyett, of Wellston.
The three-day filing period ends at 5 p.m. Friday.
