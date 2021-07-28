WAUKOMIS, Okla. — A race has shaped up for the Ward 2 board of trustees seat in Waukomis after the end of the three-day filing period Wednesday.
Greg Burt filed for the four-year term Wednesday, joining Brian Robinette, who filed Monday. The special election will be Sept. 14. Robinette is the incumbent and mayor.
Incumbent Amber Sprague filed for the Ward 4 board of trustees seat Wednesday. Since she was the only candidate to file she will assume the seat.
