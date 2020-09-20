Quilts of Valor, Patriot Guard Riders and Disabled American Veterans Enid gathered at the Garfield County Court House gazebo Saturday morning, to make a special presentation and advocate for recognition of all veterans.
Quilts of Valor volunteers presented a handmade quilt to Army veteran Roy Powell, who was joined by about 30 family members, friends and members of DAV and Patriot Guard.
Therese Grater, with Quilts of Valor, coordinated the presentation of the patriotic-themed quilt, quilted by Cheryl Kent and made by Judy Watson.
Honoring veterans is a special mission for Grater, whose father and two older brothers all served in the military, during World War II and Vietnam.
“It’s nice to give back to the veterans who served,” Grater said. “This provides a sense of achievement and thanks to them, and a lot of these veterans tell us they were never thanked when they came home.”
Powell said he was humbled and grateful for the honor.
Originally from Garber, now of Enid, Powell joined the Oklahoma National Guard in 2003 and went on active duty with the Army in 2004.
He served more than eight years at Fort Campbell, Ky., as a chemical operations specialist, and later transferred to Fort Carson, Colo., where he served as a small arms and artillery repairman.
During his time in the Army, Powell completed three combat deployments — one to Iraq and two to Afghanistan.
Powell said he intended to make a career of the Army, but an injury he suffered at Fort Carson led to him being medically retired in December, 2015.
His wife, Crystal Powell, submitted his name for a Quilt of Valor last year, to honor his service.
“I just think he deserves the honor,” Crystal said. “He worked so hard in the military, he deployed three times, and he would still be in the military today if he hadn’t been hurt.”
Not all veterans are honored when they return home, and Powell said he hopes other organizations and individuals will reach out to veterans who are forgotten or left behind, and show gratitude for their service.
“It’s an honor,” Powell said. “It means a lot for us, as veterans, for organizations like Quilts of Valor to present tokens and honors like this to us. A lot of us veterans are forgotten out there, and this is a great way for everyone to be noticed.”
Disabled American Veterans and Patriot Guard Riders were on hand Saturday to honor Powell, and also to raise awareness of the need to reach out to veterans, many of whom never fully access the benefits they’ve earned.
Don Eck, a Marine Corps veteran who volunteers with both organizations, said the DAV exists to help veterans, and those they love.
“Disabled American Veterans is free, and we’re here to serve all veterans and their families,” Eck said.
DAV helps veterans and their dependents with disability benefits, death claims and other services. Services are available for free at DAV Enid, 202 W. Walnut, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Monday. Anyone unable to come in on Mondays can call (580) 242-3808 and ask for an appointment another day of the week.
Michael Manley, also with DAV, said volunteers are needed, especially to help drive veterans to VA appointments.
Karen Foster, with Quilts of Valor, said all veterans are eligible to be honored by Quilts of Valor.
Local Quilts of Valor volunteers have been busy catching up on a backlog of quilt presentations due to COVID-19. The group made five presentations last weekend, and were moving on to make two more on Saturday.
For more information, or to submit a veteran for a Quilt of Valor, visit https://www.qovf.org.
