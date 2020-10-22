PERRY, Okla. — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was centered 29.8 miles east of Enid at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was 2.7 miles deep, according to USGS, and was followed by more minor quakes ranging from magnitudes of 2.1 to 2.6 Thursday morning.
There have been 32 earthquakes this year in Oklahoma, according to USGS, compared to 46 during the same time period in 2019 and 700 in 2015 at the peak of the occurring quakes.
