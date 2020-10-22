Quake 10.22.20
Source: U.S. Geological Survey

PERRY, Okla. — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was centered 29.8 miles east of Enid at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was 2.7 miles deep, according to USGS, and was followed by more minor quakes ranging from magnitudes of 2.1 to 2.6 Thursday morning.

There have been 32 earthquakes this year in Oklahoma, according to USGS, compared to 46 during the same time period in 2019 and 700 in 2015 at the peak of the occurring quakes.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you