The intersection of Quail Ridge and Chestnut will be closed Monday for concrete repairs.
The closure is will last about two weeks, according to the city of Enid.
FAIRVIEW - Graveside services for Ruth Ann Pendergraft, 76, of Fairview, will be 3 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Fairview Funeral Home Inc.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Patricia Sage, 75, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The Memorial Services Celebrating and Honoring the life of Martin Bogisch are pending. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.