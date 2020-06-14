ENID, Okla. — The next Senate District 19 senator will be decided by Republican voters in the June 30 primary. No Democrat or Independent candidates registered for the office.
Incumbent Sen. Roland Pederson, of Burlington, faces off against David M. Mason, of Enid. The last day to request an absentee ballot is June 23. Early voting begins June 25.
Mason and Pederson were asked questions ranging from balancing the budget to what issues they think the Legislature should address.
Pederson is looking for a second term as senator.
Given the budget cuts for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and anticipated cuts for the next fiscal year, what cuts would you make to balance the budget?
Mason said the Legislature needs to find a way to deal with Oklahoma’s volatile economy and fix its “crisis management” way of working.
“I think that the only fair way to balance the budget over the next year is to take cuts across the board,” Mason said. “My issue is why do we have this financial shortfall that we are having to deal with year after year? They don’t actually look at what is causing the problem. The problem is that because we are an energy state, and we rely so heavily on energy, which makes up 27% of all of our revenue that comes into the state, we face this economic crisis about every six years. Everything that we gain in education we have to give back later on. So, until we actually fix that issue we are always going to be trying to manage from behind and manage in crisis management. The way we are going to have to do that is diversify our economic base with something other than just energy and agriculture. Those are two of the absolute most volatile industries in the world that are affected by global forces outside of our control. Every time Saudi Arabia puts 2 million barrels of oil on the market every day it affects our budget options in Oklahoma.”
Pederson said he would make budget cuts across the board, but he doesn’t want to do so until necessary.
“I kind of look for things to just be flat,” Pederson said. “According to our appropriations chair, the last report I heard from him … we are actually running ahead of our projections. I don’t want to speculate on any cuts until it has to be made. The federal government, in my opinion, is probably not through with some stimulus and kind of figuring out who’s going to get cut. I think we need more time to figure it out. Nobody’s ever been through this kind of deal before. We don’t know how quickly things will come back.”
Where can we find efficiencies in education to direct more money into classrooms?
Mason said Oklahoma needs to make education more of a priority, which is the only way to get more money into the classroom.
“We have never in Oklahoma made education a priority,” Mason said. “We are number 48 out of 50 in the nation in education. It is not any one issue that is the problem in education. There are a litany of things that we have got to work on. More than anything that will help us recruit more teachers. (We) had 3,100 emergency certificates last year, and that’s probably going to double next year.
“Until we start making education a priority, we will never be able to put more money in there. Once again, we are always working on crisis management. We wait until the teachers get so upset that they go out on strike, then we throw some money at it, but we never actually fixed the issue to make education a priority in Oklahoma.”
Pederson said the efficiencies need to be locally determined.
“That should be locally determined, how much of the efficiencies they can make,” Pederson said. “There are ways that they can find it out, but I want them to be able to do that from a local viewpoint. Every school will find different efficiencies because every school district is different in the state of Oklahoma in the way they are funded and locally supported. So, I would leave that up to the individual school districts to figure out.”
What should happen with Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma and how would the state pay for it?
Mason said it is going to be challenging to come up with the money necessary for the expansion.
“I think Medicaid expansion is probably coming, and I think there is enough people in our state that do not have adequate healthcare that we have got to look at some way (of having it),” Mason said. “I think that we are going to have to have some Medicaid expansion. I would have liked to have seen the governor’s plan work out … but our Legislature decided to go against the governor on this, did not help him at all, now then it looks like 802 is just going to pass and we’re going to be responsible for 10% of every one of those people to get on Medicaid. I’m telling you it’s going to be a challenge to come up with those dollars, especially since we’re $1.3 billion in the hole.”
Pederson said when Medicaid passes, the state will find a way to pay for it.
“The state has money that is constitutionally set, and one of the state questions that is going to be posed is how to maybe tap into some of the money that the state gets every year,” Pederson said. “That’s a state question that is going to be posed I think for November, and by the time Medicaid expansion is expanded, if that’s what happens, there will be that money that’s substantial … I really liked the governor’s plan, I don’t think that would have cost as much, and then we would have had more control in what we do with it, but that’s not an option right now. So, we will have to see whether Medicaid expansion passes, and we will figure out a way to pay for it.”
What is one other issue you believe will be important for the Legislature to address?
Mason said the budget issues Oklahoma faces is his primary concern.
“Until we fix our budget issues, we are always going to be operating in crisis management,” Mason said. “My three main priorities: budget, budget, budget. If you don’t have a steady revenue stream then you’re always giving away everything you’ve already given, and we have got to get our dollars so that we flatten that curve out and we do not continue to go off this economic cliff every four, five or six years. If we could fix our budget to where it was level, it would help us stick so many of our other core services that just wreak havoc on every single time that we go into a financial crisis. It’s the same scenario over and over and over. They did it this year … it was a political reaction instead of a business solution.”
Pederson said the budget is the No. 1 thing the legislature needs to address.
“Every year it’s the budget, and that’s going to be the $64 million question,” Pederson said. “It’s how quick this economy comes back and balancing the budget. It looks like Oklahoma unemployment is going to be lower here than it is in other parts of the country. Oklahoma is very resilient; we have been through this before with the budget issues …. I think the budget will be the No. 1 thing we will have to address.”
