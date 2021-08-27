ENID, Okla. — The sounds of giggles and yipping puppies filled the halls of Glenwood Elementary School on Friday morning.
Four-year-old students in Valerie Saye’s and Nancy Layne’s class got to love on a dozen 6-week-old golden retrievers.
Students were seated on the ground, and the puppies were unleashed to be snuggled by the students. Many students remarked about how happy the dogs made them feel. One student compared the fluffy puppies to cotton candy. The pre-schoolers smiled, and told stories about their dogs at home while the puppies calmly sat and allowed the children to love on them.
Bridgett Robertson, owner of Robertson Retrievers in Enid, contacted the school to see if she could bring the puppies to brighten the students’ day. Robertson said they handle the puppies daily with one-on-one care.
“This is so rewarding for both adults and children. We just wanted to brighten someone’s day,” Robertson said.
