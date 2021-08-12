Enid Maine Nazarene Church pastor J. Thomas Pullin has earned his doctorate in pastoral leadership from Trinity Theological Seminary in Evansville, Ind.
It was a three-year program geared to the pastoral ministry. He received his master of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Ky. He received his bachelor’s degree in biblical literature from Penn Wesleyan College, which has since merged with Houghton College in Houghton, N.Y.
He will start his 10th year of ministry at Enid Maine Nazarene in December. He has been lead pastor since Sept. 1, 2013. He is an ordained elder with the Nazarene Church.
He grew up in Claymont, Del., and graduated from Claymont High School. He started his ministry in Enid in 1980.
“It has been a great journey,” Pullin said, and he plans to remain at Enid Maine Nazarene until he retires. He hopes to build a great church before his passes the baton to the next pastor. “Enid is a great place to minister.”
Pullin also is a professional painter. His business is T&L Painting. As a bi-vocational pastor, he has painted many houses in Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.