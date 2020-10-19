Public invited to participate in Red Ribbon Week

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are inviting the public to participate in Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31, to raise awareness of substance abuse.
Red Ribbon Week was started in honor of DEA Special Agent and Marine Corps veteran Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed by a drug cartel in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1985.
“In honor of his memory, his friends and family and neighbors began wearing red satin ribbons,” said Rosalee Hamill, ODMHSAS prevention program field representative.
Eventually, parents and schools started forming coalitions around the symbol of the red ribbon, to prevent substance abuse and address its effects in the community, Hamill said.
Now, Hamill works with area schools to implement special Red Ribbon Week activities, like dress-up days, art contests and informational assemblies, to raise awareness.
“The schools are really good about participating in this week,” Hamill said, “because they know awareness and prevention are so important for the kids. It’s something the kids can enjoy, and hopefully they will remember it.”
But, Hamill said the goal is to have Red Ribbon Week go beyond the schools, to involved the entire community.
“We encourage businesses, law enforcement, faith-based entities and nonprofits to participate and be part of this event,” Hamill said.
A tool kit is available on the DEA website to help community organizations and businesses raise awareness and show their support for drug prevention, policing and treatment efforts.
For more information on Red Ribbon Week, visit https://www.dea.gov/redribbon.
