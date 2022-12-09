It's the time of the year again when property taxes are due for businesses and residents of Garfield County.
By law, they are due by Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and people can drop off payments at Garfield County Court House up to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to Denie Niehus, chief deputy at the Garfield County Treasurer's Office, 114 W. Broadway.
Property taxes can be paid online, in person or by mail. If mailed, they need to be postmarked before Dec. 31. Property taxes can be paid in full or by half, with the second half of the payment due by March 31.
If the deadline to pay property taxes is missed, then after Jan. 15, there will be a 1.5% penalty per month until the payment is made, Niehus said.
According to the okpolicy.org, the state's property tax rates are among the lowest in the nation. The property tax makes up 20% of overall state and local tax revenue, which is lower than most states. Only local governments use property taxes in Oklahoma, and revenue from property taxes has increased an average of 3% since 2006, according to okpolicy.org. Property taxes are used by cities only to pay debt on bonds approved by voters. Under the state Constitution, the rates are limited for each government and purpose and most rate increases require a vote to alter. They are paid by most property owners, including homes, rentals and businesses.
The Garfield County Treasurer's Office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located in room 104 of the Garfield County Court House. It can be reached at (580) 237-0246.
