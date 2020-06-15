Drivers in the Enid area will have several work projects to deal with in coming days.
One major on concerns U.S. 81 north of the city. Oklahoma Department of Transportation will reduce traffic on the highway to one lane in each direction starting Thursday. The new configuration will extend from just south of Oklahoma 45 north to Midway/Keowee Road/Kremlin Road. The speed limit in the area will be 50 mph.
The ODOT project will rehabilitate travel lanes, reconstruct shoulders and add a left turn lane from northbound U.S.81/U.S. 60 to westbound Oklahoma 45. Additionally, left turn lanes will be added throughout the project at section line roads.
Work generally will occur between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some weekend work possible as necessary. The work is expected to last until spring 2021.
Other work projects are:
• The area of 2800 North Grant will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday.
This closure is expected to last about two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
• The intersection of Hoover and Oklahoma will be closed beginning Wednesday.
This closure is expected to last about two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
