Major projects will cause traffic issues next week throughout Enid.
The work downtown on the Randolph water line relocation project will continue and week and into June, according to the city of Enid.
The schedule for work, which depends on weather and what issues may be encountered during construction, is:
• Monday through Friday — Work will continue along Randolph between Washington and Independence. In addition, parking spaces will be closed as workers repair pavement along the new waterline.
• Monday — Water main tie-in will cause service outages from 8 a.m. to noon along Randolph between Independence and Grand.
• Tuesday — Water main tie-in will cause service outages from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Independence between Randolph and Maple.
• Tuesday through May 31 — Southbound Independence between Randolph and Maple will be closed to allow workers to make repairs to the pavement.
• Wednesday — Water main tie-in will cause service outages from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Grand between Randolph and Broadway.
• Wednesday through June 1: Northbound Grand between Randolph between and Maple will be closed to allow workers to make repairs to the pavement.
Cleveland project
Construction on the Cleveland drainage channel, south of Willow and east of Cleveland, is scheduled to begin Monday and is anticipated to take four to five months.
The project is located south of Willow Plaza and is associated with the future Cleveland widening project from Willow south to the BNSF railroad tracks.
The project will have minimal impacts to traffic along Cleveland, and city officials encourage motorists to watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the street during construction.
Concrete repairs
The intersection of Central and Walnut will be closed beginning Monday for concrete repairs.
Work is expected to last about two weeks.
