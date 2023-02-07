A program for people with diabetes and their families will be held starting later this month.
Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU Extension educator, FCS, will teach the L.E.A.D. class starting at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Garfield County OSU Center, 316 E. Oxford. The L.E.A.D. class consists of four separate classes.
The program is specifically designed for people with type 2 diabetes and their families, but anyone who would like to learn to eat healthier and increase their physical activity is welcome to attend.
Classes will include information on living well with diabetes, eating well with diabetes and being physically active with diabetes.
Classes will be noon to 1 p.m. on four Tuesdays, Feb. 21, 26, March 7 and March 14. Each class will consist of information concerning living with and eating well with diabetes. Topics covered include meal planning, using the plate method, benefits of activity, carb counting, as well as multiple resources and tips for a pre-diabetic or type 2 diagnosed diabetic.
The class fee of $35 covers the four sessions, all handouts, recipes and sampling of diabetic recipes from the curriculum. Those interested in attending should register by Feb. 16 so materials can be prepared. For more information or to enroll, call the Garfield County OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
