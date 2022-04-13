ENID, Okla. — A longstanding tradition will mark Good Friday, as downtown Enid churches join forces once more to remind Christians that some hard truths come first before the celebration of Easter.
“You can’t get to the resurrection without the death,” said Devon Krause, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church.
The annual Ecumenical Good Friday Service — hosted by First Presbyterian, First United Methodist and St. Matthew’s Episcopal churches, with additional leadership from Central Christian Church — will be held Friday and is open to the public.
It reminds Christians of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which was prophesied before his resurrection from the grave that is commemorated by Christians on Easter Sunday.
“We remember the sacrifice of Jesus,” Krause said. “We walk with the cross to Golgotha where he died.”
The annual procession of the cross starts with services at First Presbyterian at noon and then travels to First United Methodist and finally to St. Matthew’s, Krause said.
The pastors from each of the churches will offer messages at the other churches, said the Rev. John Toles, of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
“Ecumenical is ecumenical,” he said. “We’re all 95% on the same page, and the other percent is just flavor.”
He clarified that there are differences among the denominations, but when it comes to the message of the days leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus and the Easter Sunday worship of The Resurrection, the Christian churches are 100% on the same page.
There will be about 45 minutes of message, Scripture, liturgy and songs spread amongst the participating churches over the noon hour, along with the procession. The entire service, with travel time, takes about an hour to an hour and 15 minutes, Toles said.
“If you haven’t had the opportunity to participate in a Good Friday service in the past, it’s a really good time to … not just attend but really participate with the procession (of the cross).”
It is an important tradition for the churches involved, Krause said, and has been for many residents of the community, since the services are non-denominational and focus on the message of all Christians.
It is a tradition, like many, that was paused or altered over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, many churches, businesses and organizations were closed as the pandemic was starting and the service was not held. Last year the event was held on the downtown Square as an all-outdoor event.
This year is back to its original form.
“It had been going on for 30 years prior to COVID,” Toles said, and the churches’ leadership is really glad to be hosting the service once more.
The Rev. Amy Rogers, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said members of her congregation “are very much looking forward to returning to that tradition.”
Rogers started in February as interim pastor and said she is personally looking forward to experiencing the ecumenical worship herself.
“I know it’s been a long-standing tradition,” she said, adding that in a world where churches are having to dig deep, even before COVID, to ensure the Christian message is at the forefront of society, it is wonderful to be back in person and to worship in each other’s sanctuaries.
“It just feels good to get back to doing something together across congregations,” she said.
Central Christian Church is part of the Disciples of Christ, which has been on the forefront of ecumenical services for 60 years, said the Rev. Tom Stanley, pastor of CCC in Enid. He said while Central Christian Church has been a part of the service, the church itself, on West Broadway, is too removed from the other churches for the procession.
He said the Enid downtown procession and ecumenical services are wonderful experiences, and it is good to share the central message of Christianity in the worship of Jesus.
“We don’t get to see others’ churches really enough,” he said.
While the ecumenical service marks a dark day in the history of Christianity, the end of the story is known by all who worship Jesus.
But Maundy Thursday, which marks the last supper by Jesus and his disciples, and Good Friday cannot be overlooked by the good news coming three days later.
“You can’t skip the hard stuff, you know, to get to the new life,” Krause said.
