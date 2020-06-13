Emmanuel Christian School recently was recognized for advancing students’ achievements in reading.
This was the fifth year in a row Emmanuel, at 2505 W. Garriott, has been named to Renaissance’s National Honor Roll with its accelerated reading program. It was the only school in Northwest Oklahoma to be named to the Accelerated Reader honor roll in the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release.
To achieve national honor roll status through Renaissance, a computer-based educational tool, students nationwide take eight monthly reading comprehension challenges published August through March, once they have finished either a fiction or non-fiction book. Over 80% of Emmanuel students, grades pre-K through fifth, averaged 85% or higher on their comprehension quizzes, according to the release.
